Special exhibition held in Sanaa, Yemen to mark International Museum Day

People visit an exhibition held to mark International Museum Day at the National Museum in Sanaa, Yemen, May 19, 2026. Authorities in Sanaa held a special exhibition Tuesday at the National Museum to mark International Museum Day, highlighting the country's damaged cultural heritage and urging its protection. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man explains to children during an exhibition held to mark International Museum Day at the National Museum in Sanaa, Yemen, May 19, 2026. Authorities in Sanaa held a special exhibition Tuesday at the National Museum to mark International Museum Day, highlighting the country's damaged cultural heritage and urging its protection. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks in front of the National Museum in Sanaa, Yemen, May 19, 2026. Authorities in Sanaa held a special exhibition Tuesday at the National Museum to mark International Museum Day, highlighting the country's damaged cultural heritage and urging its protection. (Photo: Xinhua)