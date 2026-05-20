Flood control, disaster relief work underway in flood-hit areas in China's Guizhou

Workers clear mud at a restaurant in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2026. Heavy rains lashed Duyun City from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Flood control and disaster relief work are underway in flood-hit areas. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers clean a road in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2026. Heavy rains lashed Duyun City from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Flood control and disaster relief work are underway in flood-hit areas. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people clearing mud at a community in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2026. Heavy rains lashed Duyun City from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Flood control and disaster relief work are underway in flood-hit areas. (Photo: Xinhua)

A submerged car is lifted in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2026. Heavy rains lashed Duyun City from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Flood control and disaster relief work are underway in flood-hit areas. (Photo: Xinhua)