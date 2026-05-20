China’s ‘520’ movie season expands beyond romance

Be Yourself Photo: Courtesy of Douban

China's annual "520" movie season, traditionally dominated by romance films tied to the country's unofficial Valentine's Day, is showing signs of diversification this year as thrillers and holdover May Day box-office hits compete alongside love stories for audiences' attention.Observed on May 20, "520" derives its meaning from the Chinese pronunciation of the numbers "5-2-0," which sounds close to "I love you" in Chinese. Originating from internet culture rather than mythology or religious tradition, the date has gradually evolved into a celebration centered on confessions of love, gift-giving and date activities, including movie-going.As of press time, the nationwide box office revenue on May 20 has exceeded 175 million yuan ($25.68 million), hitting the highest box office performance for the May 20 movie season in the past three years, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.This year, according to Maoyan, 10 new films are entering the market around 520, reflecting a broader genre mix than in previous years when romance films largely monopolized the holiday schedule.The shift signals changing audience tastes and a more competitive theatrical landscape, as viewers increasingly seek alternatives to formulaic romantic dramas, Zhang Peng, a cultural researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University, told the Global Times.Four romance films released on Wednesday, May 20 itself. The most anticipated among them was Be Yourself. Directed by Huang Shi, whose earlier screenwriting work won best screenplay at the Beijing International Film Festival, and starring Zhuang Dafei, Wang Anyu and Bai Ke, the film moves away from traditional confession-centered storytelling and instead focuses on emotional recovery after a sudden breakup.Another title attracting attention is the Thai romantic comedy OMG! Oh My Girl, produced by GDH, the studio behind acclaimed films including Bad Genius and How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies. GDH has built a reputation in the Chinese mainland market in recent years through these highly praised releases.Anthology romance film Tales of Taipei is also entering the 520 market with a star-studded lineup. Produced by Tseng Pao-yi and directed collaboratively by 10 filmmakers, the film features actors and musicians including Wu Bai, Chang Chen and Sammi Cheng.Two additional romance titles are also competing for attention at the margins of the schedule. A Man and a Woman, directed by Guan Hu and starring Huang Bo and Ni Ni, opened on Saturday and had earned more than 3 million yuan at the box office as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, Crossing a Dawn written and directed by Zhao Badou and starring Sandra Ma and Chen Haosen, held limited preview screenings on Wednesday.However, romance films are no longer the only attraction during the 520 period.A wave of low- to mid-budget thriller films has also crowded into the market, including Midnight Ghost, Ancient House Embroidered Shoes, Regretful Us and Midnight Cries.According to Zhang, the presence of horror films during a romance-centered holiday follows clear commercial logic."Thrillers naturally attract some couples looking for a more stimulating shared experience," Zhang said. "At the same time, smaller genre films are also eager to secure visibility during holiday windows."He added that as audiences grow increasingly fatigued by repetitive romance formulas, horror films can serve as an alternative entertainment choice by offering stronger sensory and emotional stimulation.Lin Xiao, a Beijing moviegoer who already purchased tickets for Ancient House Embroidered Shoes, told the Global Times that she prefers horror movies to traditional romance films."I'm a fan of scary movies," she said. "Watching a romance film on 520 feels a bit too predictable. A horror movie makes the experience more memorable."Beyond the newly released films, this year's 520 season is also being shaped by the continued momentum of critically praised titles from the earlier May Day holiday period.Among them, Dear You has sustained strong word-of-mouth and remains a major programming choice for many theaters. Other holdover titles, including Vanishing Point, are also expected to continue drawing audiences during the period.Cinema chains themselves are also becoming more active participants in the 520 economy. Several theater operators have launched themed promotional campaigns aimed at couples and younger moviegoers.Still, Zhang cautioned that marketing campaigns alone are unlikely to determine box-office performance."Cinema activities can amplify the holiday atmosphere," he said. "But ultimately, whether audiences enter theaters still depends on the films themselves, particularly the presence of major IPs or blockbuster titles. In addition, whether May 20 falls on a weekday or weekend also has an impact on box-office performance."In previous years, the success of the 520 season was heavily influenced by scheduling and blockbuster releases. In 2023, when May 20 fell on a Saturday, China's single-day box office reached 330 million yuan. Hollywood action sequel Fast X alone generated 180 million yuan, accounting for more than half of the day's total revenue.By comparison, both 2024 and 2025 saw 520 fall on weekdays without major blockbuster support, weakening the holiday's box-office impact.This year faces similar constraints, with May 20 landing on a Wednesday. Zhang noted that weekday timing limits all-day audience traffic and increases reliance on evening screenings after work hours. Even so, he said this year's 520 season reflects a more flexible market structure.