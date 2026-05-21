U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration is "in final stages of" peace talks with Iran and is willing to wait a few days for the "right answer."



"We're in the final stages of Iran," Trump told reporters. "We'll see what happens."



"We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won't happen," he added.



The president claimed he is in "no hurry" to finalize a peace agreement with Iran, suggesting that he would not consider making a "limited deal" only focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.



"We're going to give this one shot," Trump said of a potential deal, ruling out the idea of a partial compromise.



"I'm in no hurry. You never think, 'Oh, the midterms, I'm in a hurry.' I'm in no hurry," Trump said.



The president added that he had a "very good" phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Wednesday. Türkiye is seen as one of key mediators during U.S.-Iran negotiations.



Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps on Wednesday warned that if the U.S. and Israeli aggression against the country is repeated, the war will extend beyond the West Asia region.



On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned in a post on X that returning to war with Iran will have many more surprises for the United States, citing a recent report by the U.S. Congress that acknowledged the loss of dozens of aircraft.



On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East.



A ceasefire was reached between the warring parties on April 8, followed by one round of peace talks in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.



U.S. and Israeli officials have escalated threats of repeating military attacks against Iran over the past few days. Trump on Tuesday claimed Iran's leaders were "begging" to make a deal, warning that a new U.S. attack could take place in the coming days if no agreement is reached.

