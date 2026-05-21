Group wedding ceremony held in China's Tianjin

Newlyweds participate in a group wedding in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2026. A group wedding ceremony, combining traditional Chinese cultural charm with a new civilized trend, was held here on Wednesday. Fourteen newly married couples in traditional Chinese costumes attended the group wedding following traditional wedding rituals while embodying the positive spirit of new-style practices. (Photo: Xinhua)

Newlyweds participate in a group wedding in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2026. A group wedding ceremony, combining traditional Chinese cultural charm with a new civilized trend, was held here on Wednesday. Fourteen newly married couples in traditional Chinese costumes attended the group wedding following traditional wedding rituals while embodying the positive spirit of new-style practices. (Photo: Xinhua)

Brides pose for a group photo during a group wedding in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2026. A group wedding ceremony, combining traditional Chinese cultural charm with a new civilized trend, was held here on Wednesday. Fourteen newly married couples in traditional Chinese costumes attended the group wedding following traditional wedding rituals while embodying the positive spirit of new-style practices. (Photo: Xinhua)

Newlyweds participate in a group wedding in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2026. A group wedding ceremony, combining traditional Chinese cultural charm with a new civilized trend, was held here on Wednesday. Fourteen newly married couples in traditional Chinese costumes attended the group wedding following traditional wedding rituals while embodying the positive spirit of new-style practices. (Photo: Xinhua)