Jupiter seen near moon in sky over NE China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows the planet of Jupiter next to the moon in the sky over Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows the planet of Jupiter next to the moon in the sky over Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows the planet of Jupiter next to the moon in the sky over Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows the planet of Jupiter next to the moon in the sky over Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)