Visa exemption facilitates global merchants' participation in Bakery China 2026 in Shanghai

A foreign merchant talks with a staff member in front of a filling machine during Bakery China 2026 at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, May 20, 2026. Bakery China 2026 opened here on Wednesday. Covering 330,000 square meters show space, the exhibition attracts over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions, showcasing the whole industry chain products of the baking industry, from raw materials, technical equipment to integrated solutions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign merchants take pictures in front of a food production assembly line during Bakery China 2026 at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, May 20, 2026. Bakery China 2026 opened here on Wednesday. Covering 330,000 square meters show space, the exhibition attracts over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions, showcasing the whole industry chain products of the baking industry, from raw materials, technical equipment to integrated solutions. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member (R) introduces products to a foreign merchant during Bakery China 2026 at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, May 20, 2026. Bakery China 2026 opened here on Wednesday. Covering 330,000 square meters show space, the exhibition attracts over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions, showcasing the whole industry chain products of the baking industry, from raw materials, technical equipment to integrated solutions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign merchants view a set of food equipment during Bakery China 2026 at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, May 20, 2026. Bakery China 2026 opened here on Wednesday. Covering 330,000 square meters show space, the exhibition attracts over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions, showcasing the whole industry chain products of the baking industry, from raw materials, technical equipment to integrated solutions. (Photo: Xinhua)