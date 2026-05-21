PHOTO / CHINA
Guardians dedicated to endangered crested terns protection on island in SE China
By Xinhua Published: May 21, 2026 08:49 AM
This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


Volunteers arrive on Simuyu Island for the artificial attraction and monitoring work of the Chinese crested terns in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Volunteers arrive on Simuyu Island for the artificial attraction and monitoring work of the Chinese crested terns in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Volunteers place models of the Chinese crested tern at an artificial attraction spot on Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Volunteers place models of the Chinese crested tern at an artificial attraction spot on Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)