Guardians dedicated to endangered crested terns protection on island in SE China

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Volunteers arrive on Simuyu Island for the artificial attraction and monitoring work of the Chinese crested terns in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Volunteers place models of the Chinese crested tern at an artificial attraction spot on Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of Simuyu Island in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: Xinhua)