Early summer scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Baiyangdian Lake scenic spot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving as local authorities have kept strengthening the lake's ecological restoration and protection in recent years. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Baiyangdian Lake scenic spot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving as local authorities have kept strengthening the lake's ecological restoration and protection in recent years. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an early summer view of the Baiyangdian Lake scenic spot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving as local authorities have kept strengthening the lake's ecological restoration and protection in recent years. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows dredging vessels at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has been steadily improving as local authorities have kept strengthening the lake's ecological restoration and protection in recent years. (Photo: Xinhua)