Tea-themed tourism thrives in Luxi Village, China's Anhui

Tourists enjoy themselves in a tea garden in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows tourists visiting the tea gardens in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows modern-style guesthouses in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the view in a guesthouse in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. (Photo: Xinhua)