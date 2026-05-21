A glimpse of 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin

A participant gets to know a product of United Aircraft during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Photo: Xinhua)

Actors perform during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch an oil and gas production model during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the digital economy exhibition area during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 55,000 square meters, this year's expo has attracted more than 1,500 enterprises from 46 countries and regions. It also features nearly 100 supporting events covering industrial matchmaking, investment promotion, international cooperation, tourism and consumption. (Photo: Xinhua)