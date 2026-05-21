U.S. state of Iowa takes lead in national wind energy production

Photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows wind turbines at a wind farm near Bridgewater town, Iowa, the United States. U.S. state of Iowa has over 6,400 active wind turbines and wind farms generated 60% of Iowa's total electricity, making it a national leader in wind energy production. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows wind turbines at a wind farm near Bridgewater town, Iowa, the United States. U.S. state of Iowa has over 6,400 active wind turbines and wind farms generated 60% of Iowa's total electricity, making it a national leader in wind energy production. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows wind turbines at a wind farm near Bridgewater town, Iowa, the United States. U.S. state of Iowa has over 6,400 active wind turbines and wind farms generated 60% of Iowa's total electricity, making it a national leader in wind energy production. (Photo: Xinhua)