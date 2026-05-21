Israeli strikes kill at least 29 in S. Lebanon as border clashes persist despite ceasefire

Rescuers search through the rubble for three people reported missing at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on May 20, 2026. Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)
Rescuers search through the rubble for three people reported missing at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on May 20, 2026. Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)
Rescuers search through the rubble for three people reported missing at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on May 20, 2026. Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)
Rescuers search through the rubble for three people reported missing at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on May 20, 2026. Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)