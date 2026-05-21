Israeli strikes kill at least 29 in S. Lebanon as border clashes persist despite ceasefire

Rescuers search through the rubble for three people reported missing at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on May 20, 2026. Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers search through the rubble for three people reported missing at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on May 20, 2026. Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers search through the rubble for three people reported missing at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on May 20, 2026. Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers search through the rubble for three people reported missing at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Deir Qanoun En Nahr, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on May 20, 2026. Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight into Wednesday killed at least 29 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens more, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).The strikes hit several towns in the South and Nabatieh governorates, targeting residential neighborhoods, areas near a government hospital, and a motorcycle on a road, the NNA said.The deadliest bombardment struck a town in the Tyre district of South Governorate, near the Israeli border, killing 12 people, including a Syrian national, it reported.Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters clashed with Israeli forces near the southern Lebanese town of Haddatha and targeted Israeli troop gatherings in southern Lebanon.Israeli forces also carried out a large demolition operation between the border villages of Blida and Mays al-Jabal, triggering a powerful blast.Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said negotiations remain the only way to end the conflict and stressed that weapons should be under the exclusive control of state forces.Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,073 people and wounded 9,362 others.A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect in April and has been extended several times, but both sides have continued exchanging attacks.Speaking Wednesday at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine said ongoing Israeli attacks had severely damaged Lebanon's health sector.He said 116 healthcare workers had been killed, 16 hospitals damaged, 147 ambulances attacked, and 45 healthcare centers forced to close since March 2.