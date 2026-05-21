Myanmar's beekeeping industry boosts agriculture, honey production

Beekeepers work at a farm in Sintgaing township, Mandalay region, Myanmar, May 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Beehives are seen at a farm in Sintgaing township, Mandalay region, Myanmar, May 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Beekeepers work at a bee farm in Sintgaing township, Mandalay region, Myanmar, May 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Beehives are arranged at a bee farm in Sintgaing township, Mandalay region, Myanmar, May 19, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aung Kyaw Soe, 47, from Sintgaing township in Myanmar's Mandalay region, has been working in the beekeeping business for about 28 years and currently owns about 400 bee colonies.The market is stable and promising, he said, adding that beekeeping supports farmers by improving crop pollination and agricultural productivity.Over 800 beekeepers in Myanmar, with more than 200,000 bee colonies in the private sector and over 13,000 in the government sector, celebrate World Bee Day on Wednesday, observed on May 20 each year since 2018.The global observance of World Bee Day helps raise awareness about protecting bees and supporting sustainable beekeeping practices, said Wai Lin Htun from Ottara Thiri township in Nay Pyi Taw, who has been engaged in beekeeping for about 10 years.Beekeeping not only provides income opportunities for farmers, but also contributes to better crop production through natural pollination, he said.Honey and other bee products are widely used in food products, cosmetics, traditional medicine, and consumer goods, while the sector also contributes to foreign income, said U Soe Naing, director at the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department.The country exported over 1,006 tons of honey in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, earning more than 1.5 million U.S. dollars, an official from the Apiculture Division under the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department told Xinhua.Myanmar's beekeeping industry is working to improve production and ensure long-term sustainability despite challenges such as changing weather conditions, transportation costs, pesticide use, and difficulties in relocating beehives, he said.U Thein Ko, acting regional officer of the Division of Apiculture in Mandalay, said efforts are being made to increase the number of beekeepers and improve the industry through training programs, including queen bee production, disease prevention and control, bee colony maintenance, and honey production management.He added that bees are essential pollinators in the natural ecosystem and help maintain biodiversity through plant reproduction.