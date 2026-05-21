Russia launches first federal science tourism route centered on university research heritage

Saint Petersburg State University has become the first institution in St. Petersburg to join Russia’s federal program for science-popularization tourism, marking a major step in the development of educational travel and public engagement with research.



The university’s inclusion in the national initiative follows expert evaluation of its new one-day route, "Saint Petersburg University: The History of Russian Science". The program combines interactive museum tours, historical excursions and hands-on scientific activities designed to immerse visitors in the evolution of Russian science and innovation, reports the official website of the University.



Visitors can also explore geology and mineralogy through practical workshops, including microscope-based studies of rock samples and educational sessions on gemstones and mineral formation.



The initiative is expected to pave the way for dozens of additional thematic science routes across the city, expanding educational tourism and strengthening public engagement with research and technology.







