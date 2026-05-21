PHOTO / WORLD
Artists perform Peking opera to mark "China-Brazil Cultural Year" in Brasilia
By Xinhua Published: May 21, 2026 10:48 AM
Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the China-Brazil Cultural Year was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)


Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the China-Brazil Cultural Year was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)



Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the China-Brazil Cultural Year was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)



Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the China-Brazil Cultural Year was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists of the China National Peking Opera Company perform at the National Theatre in Brasilia, Brazil, May 19, 2026. A tour performance presented by the China National Peking Opera Company to mark the "China-Brazil Cultural Year" was staged here in Brasilia on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)