People visit the Carthage International Building and Construction Exhibition held in Tunis, Tunisia, on May 19, 2026. Held every two years, the exhibition is an important event for the Tunisian construction industry. This year's edition attracts about 200 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Carthage International Building and Construction Exhibition held in Tunis, Tunisia, on May 19, 2026. Held every two years, the exhibition is an important event for the Tunisian construction industry. This year's edition attracts about 200 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Carthage International Building and Construction Exhibition held in Tunis, Tunisia, on May 19, 2026. Held every two years, the exhibition is an important event for the Tunisian construction industry. This year's edition attracts about 200 exhibitors. (Photo: Xinhua)