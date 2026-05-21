25th International Tourism and Travel Fair held in Algiers, Algeria

A Chinese exhibitor (L) talks with a visitor at the 25th International Tourism and Travel Fair (SITEV 2026) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 19, 2026. The event, held from May 18 to 21, serves as an important platform for showcasing the country's tourism resources and promoting tourism cooperation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors experience making handicrafts at the China Pavilion of the 25th International Tourism and Travel Fair (SITEV 2026) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 19, 2026. The event, held from May 18 to 21, serves as an important platform for showcasing the country's tourism resources and promoting tourism cooperation. (Photo: Xinhua)