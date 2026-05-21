Beekeeping regarded as important agricultural activity with long-standing tradition in Slovenia

Bees are seen in a hive on top of the OTP Bank building in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 20, 2026. World Bee Day, which is observed on May 20 annually, was declared by the UN General Assembly in 2017. As one of the initiative countries behind the event, Slovenia regards beekeeping as an important agricultural activity with a long-standing tradition. (Photo: Xinhua)

A beekeeper smokes the hive on top of the OTP Bank building in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 20, 2026. World Bee Day, which is observed on May 20 annually, was declared by the UN General Assembly in 2017. As one of the initiative countries behind the event, Slovenia regards beekeeping as an important agricultural activity with a long-standing tradition. (Photo: Xinhua)

A beekeeper inspects the hive on top of the OTP Bank building in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 20, 2026. World Bee Day, which is observed on May 20 annually, was declared by the UN General Assembly in 2017. As one of the initiative countries behind the event, Slovenia regards beekeeping as an important agricultural activity with a long-standing tradition. (Photo: Xinhua)

Bees are seen outside the hive on top of the OTP Bank building in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 20, 2026. World Bee Day, which is observed on May 20 annually, was declared by the UN General Assembly in 2017. As one of the initiative countries behind the event, Slovenia regards beekeeping as an important agricultural activity with a long-standing tradition. (Photo: Xinhua)