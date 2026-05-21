International Tea Day: Inside Djuttitsa tea plantation in Cameroon

Workers harvest tea leaves at the Djuttitsa tea plantation in Djuttitsa, West Region of Cameroon, May 17, 2026. Located near the city of Dschang, the Djuttitsa tea plantation, at an altitude of nearly 1,800 meters, covers 1,660 hectares. International Tea Day is observed on May 21 annually. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows crushed and fermented tea leaves at a tea factory in Djuttitsa, West Region of Cameroon. Located near the city of Dschang, the Djuttitsa tea plantation, at an altitude of nearly 1,800 meters, covers 1,660 hectares. International Tea Day is observed on May 21 annually. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows harvested tea leaves undergoing a withering process at a tea factory in Djuttitsa, West Region of Cameroon. Located near the city of Dschang, the Djuttitsa tea plantation, at an altitude of nearly 1,800 meters, covers 1,660 hectares. International Tea Day is observed on May 21 annually. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows an oven used to dry crushed tea leaves at a tea factory in Djuttitsa, West Region of Cameroon. Located near the city of Dschang, the Djuttitsa tea plantation, at an altitude of nearly 1,800 meters, covers 1,660 hectares. International Tea Day is observed on May 21 annually. (Photo: Xinhua)