View of Gulf of Izmir, major maritime transportation hub in Türkiye

A ship sails on the Gulf of Izmir in Türkiye on May 20, 2026. Located on the Aegean Sea, the Gulf of Izmir in Türkiye serves as a major maritime transportation hub and a popular spot for visitors to enjoy the coastal scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a pier at the Gulf of Izmir in Türkiye. Located on the Aegean Sea, the Gulf of Izmir in Türkiye serves as a major maritime transportation hub and a popular spot for visitors to enjoy the coastal scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

A ship sails on the Gulf of Izmir in Türkiye on May 20, 2026. Located on the Aegean Sea, the Gulf of Izmir in Türkiye serves as a major maritime transportation hub and a popular spot for visitors to enjoy the coastal scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows the Gulf of Izmir, Türkiye. Located on the Aegean Sea, the Gulf of Izmir in Türkiye serves as a major maritime transportation hub and a popular spot for visitors to enjoy the coastal scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)