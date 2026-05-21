外交部证实：为治安个案，一名中国公民和两名日本公民受伤



外交部发言人郭嘉昆主持5月20日例行记者会。有记者就上海餐厅内发生涉及日本人的伤人事件进行提问。



On May 20, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun presided over the regular press conference. A reporter asked about an attack incident involving Japanese nationals that happened in a Shanghai restaurant.



郭嘉昆表示，5月19日，上海一餐厅内发生一起精神障碍患者持刀伤人案，一名中国公民和两名日本公民受伤，伤员已及时送医救治，犯罪嫌疑人已被警方抓获，案件正在进一步侦办中。此案为治安个案，中方主管部门将依法处理。



Guo stated that on May 19, a knife attack committed by a mentally ill patient took place in a restaurant in Shanghai, injuring one Chinese national and two Japanese nationals. The injured were promptly sent to the hospital for treatment, and the suspect has been apprehended by the police. The case is under further investigation. This is an isolated public security incident, and the relevant Chinese authorities will handle it according to the law.

