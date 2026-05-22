Ebola outbreak

A medical staff member in protective gear helps move a US doctor, who had been in contact with people infected with Ebola in Uganda, as they arrive in a hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 21, 2026. Photo: VCG
Workers clear stones after a flood near the Minaret of Jam in the Shahrak District, central Afghanistan's Ghor ...
About 40,000 children have lost their homes in north Afghanistan's Baghlan province as heavy downpours and floods lashed ...
Contestants run in the 2023 Gansu Linze Ecological Marathon on the Rainbow Trail in Zhangye, Northwest China’s Gansu ...