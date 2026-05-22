PHOTO / WORLD
Ebola outbreak
By VCG Published: May 22, 2026 12:17 AM
A medical sta member in protective gear helps move a US doctor, who had been in contact with people infected with Ebola in Uganda, as they arrive in a hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 21, 2026. Photo: VCG

A medical staff member in protective gear helps move a US doctor, who had been in contact with people infected with Ebola in Uganda, as they arrive in a hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 21, 2026. Photo: VCG






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