PHOTO / CHINA
Flying robot
By VCG Published: May 22, 2026 12:18 AM
A fl ying robot is exhibited at the 10th Drone World Congress, which opened in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on May 21, 2026. Photo: VCG

A flying robot is exhibited at the 10th Drone World Congress, which opened in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on May 21, 2026. Photo: VCG




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