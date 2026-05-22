A flying robot is exhibited at the 10th Drone World Congress, which opened in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on May 21, 2026. Photo: VCG
A humanoid robot appears as a traffic officer in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong Province on March 11.
Full-scale construction on the world’s largest ice-and-snow theme park, Harbin Ice-Snow World, starts in Harbin, capital of Northeast ...
Participants set off from the starting line during a voluntary blood donation charity run event in Shenzhen, South ...