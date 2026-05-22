Migrant birds seen in China's Heilongjiang

An oriental white stork tends to its chicks at a wetland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows egrets tending to their chicks at a wetland park in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows an egret tending to its chicks at a national nature reserve in Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows Eurasian spoonbills and grey herons tending to their chicks at a wetland park in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)