Disaster relief work underway in flood-hit areas in China's Hunan

A helicopter, carrying disaster-affected villagers, lands at a school in Nanbei Town, Shimen County, Changde City of central China's Hunan Province, May 21, 2026. Recently, some areas in Hunan have been hit by severe flooding, resulting in heavy casualties and property losses. Continuous heavy rainfall has lashed the province's Shimen County, leaving six people dead and 10 others missing so far, according to local authorities. A helicopter landed at a school in Nanbei Town of Shimen County on Thursday afternoon, completing the safe transfer of six villagers from Tianping Village of Hupingshan Town in Shimen. In preparation for a new round of rainfall, the emergency management department of Hunan has deployed helicopters to evacuate disaster-affected villagers in high-risk areas. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Disaster-affected villagers get off a helicopter with the help of staff members in Shimen County, Changde City of central China's Hunan Province, May 21, 2026. Recently, some areas in Hunan have been hit by severe flooding, resulting in heavy casualties and property losses. Continuous heavy rainfall has lashed the province's Shimen County, leaving six people dead and 10 others missing so far, according to local authorities. A helicopter landed at a school in Nanbei Town of Shimen County on Thursday afternoon, completing the safe transfer of six villagers from Tianping Village of Hupingshan Town in Shimen. In preparation for a new round of rainfall, the emergency management department of Hunan has deployed helicopters to evacuate disaster-affected villagers in high-risk areas. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A helicopter, carrying disaster-affected villagers, flies towards a school in Nanbei Town, Shimen County, Changde City of central China's Hunan Province, May 21, 2026. Recently, some areas in Hunan have been hit by severe flooding, resulting in heavy casualties and property losses. Continuous heavy rainfall has lashed the province's Shimen County, leaving six people dead and 10 others missing so far, according to local authorities. A helicopter landed at a school in Nanbei Town of Shimen County on Thursday afternoon, completing the safe transfer of six villagers from Tianping Village of Hupingshan Town in Shimen. In preparation for a new round of rainfall, the emergency management department of Hunan has deployed helicopters to evacuate disaster-affected villagers in high-risk areas. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Medical workers help evacuate disaster-affected villagers at a school in Nanbei Town, Shimen County, Changde City of central China's Hunan Province, May 21, 2026. Recently, some areas in Hunan have been hit by severe flooding, resulting in heavy casualties and property losses. Continuous heavy rainfall has lashed the province's Shimen County, leaving six people dead and 10 others missing so far, according to local authorities. A helicopter landed at a school in Nanbei Town of Shimen County on Thursday afternoon, completing the safe transfer of six villagers from Tianping Village of Hupingshan Town in Shimen. In preparation for a new round of rainfall, the emergency management department of Hunan has deployed helicopters to evacuate disaster-affected villagers in high-risk areas. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)