Pic story of Chinese-style tea drink

A staff pours formula materials into pots at a tea drink shop in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 22, 2026. In Huangshan, the origin of famous tea varieties Huangshan Maofeng, Taiping Houkui and Qimen Black Tea, Chinese-style tea drink has become a new fashion in recent years. Wang Sun, who set up the Demingshe tea ceremony vocational school in Huangshan City, has led the research and promotion of Chinese-style tea drink since 2021. Appealing to young people's needs for healthy lifestyle, tea drink brands which combine tea and traditional Chinese medicines have become popular among youngsters. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A staff grabs herbal materials at a tea drink shop in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 22, 2026. In Huangshan, the origin of famous tea varieties Huangshan Maofeng, Taiping Houkui and Qimen Black Tea, Chinese-style tea drink has become a new fashion in recent years. Wang Sun, who set up the Demingshe tea ceremony vocational school in Huangshan City, has led the research and promotion of Chinese-style tea drink since 2021. Appealing to young people's needs for healthy lifestyle, tea drink brands which combine tea and traditional Chinese medicines have become popular among youngsters. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A cup of new Chinese-style tea drink made by Wang Sun is displayed at the Demingshe tea ceremony vocational school in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 24, 2026. In Huangshan, the origin of famous tea varieties Huangshan Maofeng, Taiping Houkui and Qimen Black Tea, Chinese-style tea drink has become a new fashion in recent years. Wang Sun, who set up the Demingshe tea ceremony vocational school in Huangshan City, has led the research and promotion of Chinese-style tea drink since 2021. Appealing to young people's needs for healthy lifestyle, tea drink brands which combine tea and traditional Chinese medicines have become popular among youngsters. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Wang Sun and her students taste new Chinese-style tea drink at the Demingshe tea ceremony vocational school in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 24, 2026. In Huangshan, the origin of famous tea varieties Huangshan Maofeng, Taiping Houkui and Qimen Black Tea, Chinese-style tea drink has become a new fashion in recent years. Wang Sun, who set up the Demingshe tea ceremony vocational school in Huangshan City, has led the research and promotion of Chinese-style tea drink since 2021. Appealing to young people's needs for healthy lifestyle, tea drink brands which combine tea and traditional Chinese medicines have become popular among youngsters. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Wang Sun makes new Chinese-style tea drink at the Demingshe tea ceremony vocational school in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 24, 2026. In Huangshan, the origin of famous tea varieties Huangshan Maofeng, Taiping Houkui and Qimen Black Tea, Chinese-style tea drink has become a new fashion in recent years. Wang Sun, who set up the Demingshe tea ceremony vocational school in Huangshan City, has led the research and promotion of Chinese-style tea drink since 2021. Appealing to young people's needs for healthy lifestyle, tea drink brands which combine tea and traditional Chinese medicines have become popular among youngsters. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)