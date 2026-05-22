Digital industrial park boosts embodied intelligence in Tianjin

Engineers adjust robots at tech firm SYNROX in 764 Aerospace, north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 20, 2026. Located on the site of a former state-owned broadcasting equipment factory, the 764 Aerospace, a digital industrial park in Hexi District of Tianjin, is home to more than 10 high-tech enterprises. Featuring embodied intelligence industry, the park focuses on advancing embodied intelligence data collection, robot debugging, algorithm R&D and scenario implementation, and has built a full-chain industrial cluster covering the whole process from data collection to scenario deployment. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Engineers adjust a humanoid robot at tech firm SYNROX in 764 Aerospace, north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 20, 2026. Located on the site of a former state-owned broadcasting equipment factory, the 764 Aerospace, a digital industrial park in Hexi District of Tianjin, is home to more than 10 high-tech enterprises. Featuring embodied intelligence industry, the park focuses on advancing embodied intelligence data collection, robot debugging, algorithm R&D and scenario implementation, and has built a full-chain industrial cluster covering the whole process from data collection to scenario deployment. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member wearing sensor devices carries out data collection under industrial scenarios at Paxini Super EID Factory in 764 Aerospace, north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 20, 2026. Located on the site of a former state-owned broadcasting equipment factory, the 764 Aerospace, a digital industrial park in Hexi District of Tianjin, is home to more than 10 high-tech enterprises. Featuring embodied intelligence industry, the park focuses on advancing embodied intelligence data collection, robot debugging, algorithm R&D and scenario implementation, and has built a full-chain industrial cluster covering the whole process from data collection to scenario deployment. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows the exterior view of the Paxini Super EID Factory in 764 Aerospace, north China's Tianjin Municipality. Located on the site of a former state-owned broadcasting equipment factory, the 764 Aerospace, a digital industrial park in Hexi District of Tianjin, is home to more than 10 high-tech enterprises. Featuring embodied intelligence industry, the park focuses on advancing embodied intelligence data collection, robot debugging, algorithm R&D and scenario implementation, and has built a full-chain industrial cluster covering the whole process from data collection to scenario deployment. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)