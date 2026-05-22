Moscow sees record-breaking May heatwave

People sunbathe near a pond at VDNH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on May 21, 2026. Moscow has been experiencing a heatwave these days. The temperature hit 30 degrees Celsius at noon on May 20, breaking a 129-year record in May. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Children play in a fountain at VDNH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on May 21, 2026. Moscow has been experiencing a heatwave these days. The temperature hit 30 degrees Celsius at noon on May 20, breaking a 129-year record in May. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photo near a fountain at VDNH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on May 21, 2026. Moscow has been experiencing a heatwave these days. The temperature hit 30 degrees Celsius at noon on May 20, breaking a 129-year record in May. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People take a selfie in front of the Friendship of Peoples fountain at VDNH (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on May 21, 2026. Moscow has been experiencing a heatwave these days. The temperature hit 30 degrees Celsius at noon on May 20, breaking a 129-year record in May. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)