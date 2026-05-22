China-built solar project wins trust in Bosnia and Herzegovina

An aerial drone photo shows the Bileca PV-plus-storage project in Bileca, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on April 7, 2026. By the sapphire waters of Bileca Lake, rows of photovoltaic panels stretch across the rugged karst terrain. Mounted on tracking systems, they tilt and turn like sunflowers, following the sun from dawn to dusk, maximizing every ray of light into electricity.(Xinhua/Yin Xiaosheng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Bileca PV-plus-storage project in Bileca, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on April 7, 2026. By the sapphire waters of Bileca Lake, rows of photovoltaic panels stretch across the rugged karst terrain. Mounted on tracking systems, they tilt and turn like sunflowers, following the sun from dawn to dusk, maximizing every ray of light into electricity.(Xinhua/Yin Xiaosheng)

An aerial drone photo shows the Bileca PV-plus-storage project in Bileca, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on April 7, 2026. By the sapphire waters of Bileca Lake, rows of photovoltaic panels stretch across the rugged karst terrain. Mounted on tracking systems, they tilt and turn like sunflowers, following the sun from dawn to dusk, maximizing every ray of light into electricity.(Xinhua/Yin Xiaosheng)

After a four-hour drive south from Sarajevo along winding mountain roads, the landscape opens out into the sun-drenched highlands of Bileca, a region known for its rich solar resources in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).By the sapphire waters of Bileca Lake, rows of photovoltaic panels stretch across the rugged karst terrain. Mounted on tracking systems, they tilt and turn like sunflowers, following the sun from dawn to dusk, maximizing every ray of light into electricity."The Bileca PV-plus-storage project is a landmark collaboration," said Zeljko Zubac, head of Bosnia operations at EFT Group, a European energy trading and investment group.As the country's first large-scale ground-mounted photovoltaic plant and its largest utility-side energy storage facility, the project marks a turning point for BiH's energy transition."This project generates over 100 million kWh of clean electricity annually ... while the integrated storage system enhances grid stability and reliability," Zubac said.Beyond its scale and technology, what stands out most to local partners is how the project weathered a natural disaster. In the summer of 2024, an extreme windstorm - the worst in over 50 years - tore through the site, damaging nearly half of the already completed plant.However, the Chinese contractor, Dongfang Electric, responded promptly and efficiently. Emergency mechanisms were activated within hours, and a full technical and insurance assessment followed within days.According to project manager Xie Qiang from Dongfang Electric, more than 90,000 modules and over 1,000 mounting structures were inspected one by one, with detailed records created for each component. The reconstruction effort was completed after months of intensive work.Zubac described the response as decisive in shaping future cooperation. "Their handling of the wind disaster - via scientific liability identification, precise loss assessment, and rapid and efficient reconstruction - proved their integrity and professionalism," he said. "They are not just a contractor but a strategic partner."Local resident Lidija Grubac said she was surprised at how Chinese workers rebuilt the damaged facilities. "Their organization, discipline and efficiency left a very positive impression on the local population," she said, adding that many Chinese workers had established good relations with the community.Now, after months of operation, the plant is delivering results beyond expectations. Zubac said that system efficiency surpassed 90 percent, well above contractual targets.Equipment such as bifacial modules and single-axis trackers, specially adapted for karst terrain, has demonstrated strong resilience even under harsh weather conditions. "Dongfang Electric set a benchmark for reliability," he said, citing construction quality, efficiency, and safety standards.That performance directly led to a key decision: entrusting the expansion phase and energy storage project to the same Chinese partner. "Their rapid response, transparent communication, and ability to turn a crisis into an opportunity solidified our confidence," Zubac said.Given current energy volatility in Europe and around the world, the project offers tangible benefits. "It reduces reliance on imported fossil fuels, lowers energy costs, and enhances national energy security," Zubac said. "At the same time, it helps BiH meet its climate commitments."Once fully completed by the end of this year, the project is expected to supply green electricity for around 100,000 households annually. It has also created jobs and generated stable tax revenues for regional development.Zubac described the project as a model for the Balkans, demonstrating how renewable energy can drive sustainable development. Tailored solutions for local conditions are particularly valuable in Bosnia's complex terrain, he added."China's achievements are nothing short of remarkable," he said. "Its ability to scale up projects rapidly while driving technological innovation and cost reduction is a model for the world."From the control room overlooking the site, cattle grazed on nearby grasslands as the lake shimmered under the sun and rolling hills stretched into the distance.Zubac presented a jar of locally produced honey bearing the EFT Group logo, made by local beekeepers. Like the honey, he said, solar power has become a signature product of the area: natural, sustainable, and continuously benefits the community.