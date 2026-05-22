Improved transport network boosts accessibility across China's Xizang

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows part of Nujiang River zigzag road on the Sichuan-Xizang highway in Baxoi County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Photo by Wang Shimin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows part of Nujiang River zigzag road on the Sichuan-Xizang highway in Baxoi County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Photo by Wang Shimin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows part of Nujiang River zigzag road on the Sichuan-Xizang highway in Baxoi County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Photo by Wang Shimin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows part of Nujiang River zigzag road on the Sichuan-Xizang highway in Baxoi County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Photo by Wang Shimin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows part of Nujiang River zigzag road on the Sichuan-Xizang highway in Baxoi County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Photo by Wang Shimin/Xinhua)