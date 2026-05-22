22nd China (Shenzhen) Int'l Cultural Industries Fair kicks off in Guangdong

A foreign participant interacts with participants from Miao and Yi ethnic groups at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)





Visitors enjoy the performance of a humanoid robot and a robot dog at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors enjoy cuisines at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Liu Xiaohong, a representative inheritor of Daye embroidery, demonstrates embroidery skills at the booth of Hubei Province during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Actors from Wansui Mountain Martial Arts City and Millennium City Park pose for photos with a visitor at the booth of Henan Province during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 21, 2026. The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off on Thursday in the metropolis of Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)