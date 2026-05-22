China’s position opposing US arms sales to Taiwan island consistent, unequivocal and firm, says FM after US acting navy secretary says Washington paused arms sale to Taiwan

By: Global Times | Published: May 22, 2026 05:08 PM

In response to a foreign media reporter’s question on that US Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said on Thursday the US is pausing an arms sale to the Taiwan region to ensure that the American military had sufficient munition supplies for the war in Iran, while Taiwan authorities on Friday ...