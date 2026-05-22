美代理海军部长称，美暂时停止一项对台军售，外交部回应

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

外交部发言人郭嘉昆主持5月22日例行记者会。会上有外媒记者提问称：美国代理海军部长高雄21日表示，美国暂时停止一项对台湾地区的军售，是为确保在伊朗战事中拥有所需弹药。台湾方面22日称没有任何信息表明美国打算对此次军售做出任何调整。外交部对此有何评论？Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun on May 22 presided over a regular press briefing. A foreign media reporter asked that US Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao on May 21 said that the US is pausing an arms sale to the Taiwan region to ensure that the American military had sufficient munition supplies for the war in Iran. Taiwan authorities on May 22 claimed that they had received no information indicating any adjustment of the US to the arms sale, what’s comment of foreign ministry?郭嘉昆对此表示，中方坚决反对美国向中国台湾地区出售武器的立场一贯明确坚定。Guo stated that China’s position firmly opposing US’ arms sales to China’s Taiwan region is consistent and unequivocal.