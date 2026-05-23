Sports authorities hail Chinese U17s’ Asian Cup runner-up finish, call for full preparations for World Cup to showcase Chinese youth

Photo: VCG

China’s top sports authority and football association on Saturday sent congratulation letters to the Chinese national under-17 football team after the team claimed the runner-up spot at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday after a narrow 3-2 defeat to Japan in the final.The General Administration of Sport of China said in its letter that the team displayed unity, fighting spirit and determination to return to the final after a 22-year gap, showcasing the vitality of a new generation of Chinese footballers.“It has greatly boosted confidence in football development, rallied strength for progress, and injected powerful spiritual impetus into the revitalization of Chinese football,” the letter said.The letter called on the players to guard against arrogance and impatience, improve their skills, and serve as role models to bring more young people onto the pitch.The Chinese Football Association (CFA) in its congratulation letter said the U17 achievement, following the U23 side’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup, was both a reward for hard work and a fruit of the country’s youth training system.The CFA urged the squad to uphold a tradition of being “combat-ready and well-disciplined,” stay humble and pragmatic, and focus fully on U17 World Cup preparations to display the best of Chinese youth on the international stage.Despite the narrow defeat, the Chinese national under-17 football team’s run to the final, its first time since 2004, has been hailed as one of the most encouraging performances by a Chinese youth team in recent years and considered offering hope for the future of the country’s football development by football commentators.Trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Chinese team pulled one back just three minutes into the second half through winger Wan Xiang, whose goal reignited the team’s momentum.Weathering Japan’s attacking pressure, substitute Zhao Songyuan came off the bench to convert a penalty in the 78th minute and reduce the deficit to only one goal. Despite China’s late pressure, Japan held on for a 3-2 win.“We and the Japanese team each delivered a wonderful half, and I am truly proud of our team,” Chinese U17 team captain Zhou Yunuo said after the match.“From being doubted at the beginning to proving ourselves step by step, I feel proud of this team. I’m also very grateful for this experience,” Zhou said.Japan entered the final as four-time champions and one of Asia’s strongest football teams. After opening the tournament with a defeat to Indonesia and later losing to Japan in the group stage, the Chinese team, led by Japanese coach Bin Ukishima, recovered under pressure to reach the knockout stage before producing several disciplined performances during the latter rounds.The Chinese U17 team’s route to the final included a notable 2-0 semifinal victory over Australia, thanks to goals from forward Shuai Weihao and winger Xie Jin.Although China ultimately fell short of the title, the team’s performance throughout the tournament has fueled discussion about the future of Chinese youth football, despite the match ending in the early hours of Saturday Beijing time. Several Chinese players attracted attention during the tournament.Captain and midfielder Zhou emerged as a key figure in China’s defensive setup, while Shuai played an important role in attack during the knockout stage. Winger Xie also made a major contribution off the bench.The Chines team has already secured qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar later this year after reaching the knockout stage at the Asian Cup. It offers Chinese football supporters a rare source of optimism after years of frustration at senior level.The senior national team suffered a 7-0 defeat to their Japanese counterparts at the World Cup Asian qualifiers in 2024, while the Chinese under-23 team also suffered a 4-0 defeat to Japan’s U23 team at the U23 Asian Cup final earlier this year.“Though it is a bitter defeat, this was the smallest gap between a Chinese men’s team and one of Asia’s top sides in recent years,” football commentator Miao Yuan told the Global Times. “Qualifying for the U17 World Cup means they will gain more high-quality international experience there.”The Chinese U17 team has been drawn with Spain, Morocco and Fiji in the group stage at the U17 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November 2026.The Chinese men’s senior national team has only appeared at the FIFA World Cup once in 2002.The last time a Chinese team competed in a World Cup event was in 2005, when the Chinese U20 team finished in the round of 16 at the U20 World Cup in the Netherlands, while the U17 team reached the quarterfinals of the U17 World Cup.The Chinese youth teams have struggled to make deep runs in major Asian tournaments, having won Asian titles only three times: the U19 Asian Cup in 1985 and the U17 Asian Cup in 1992 and 2004.