'Three villages are protecting the wetlands together': US scholar on Xizang's ecological development

By: Global Times | Published: May 23, 2026 08:21 PM

At the village we visited in Nyingchi, three villages are working together to preserve the wetlands. US scholar Francis Wallace Stonier shared his experiences and thoughts on Xizang's ecological development during the symposium “75 Years since the Peaceful Liberation: Achievements and Implications of Xizang’s Development.” He also expressed that the ...