Aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in China's Hainan

People visit the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. As a landmark in marine culture and tourism in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya focuses on the breeding of marine species, exhibitions and education, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to explore. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an arapaima at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. As a landmark in marine culture and tourism in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya focuses on the breeding of marine species, exhibitions and education, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to explore. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view the white whale performance at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. As a landmark in marine culture and tourism in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya focuses on the breeding of marine species, exhibitions and education, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to explore. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a pharaoh cuttlefish at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. As a landmark in marine culture and tourism in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya focuses on the breeding of marine species, exhibitions and education, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to explore. (Photo: Xinhua)