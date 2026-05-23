RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026 held in Johannesburg, South Africa

People walk past exhibits during the RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026 at the Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 22, 2026. The art fair, scheduled from May 22 to 24, covers a wide range of artistic fields including painting, sculpture, photography, and design. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene at the RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026 held at the Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg, South Africa. The art fair, scheduled from May 22 to 24, covers a wide range of artistic fields including painting, sculpture, photography, and design. (Photo: Xinhua)

People communicate during the RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026 at the Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 22, 2026. The art fair, scheduled from May 22 to 24, covers a wide range of artistic fields including painting, sculpture, photography, and design. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026 at the Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 22, 2026. The art fair, scheduled from May 22 to 24, covers a wide range of artistic fields including painting, sculpture, photography, and design. (Photo: Xinhua)