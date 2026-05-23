Displaced child at temporary tent zone in Gaza City

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows Akram Sharif al-Fayoumi (L), a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager, at a temporary tent zone in Gaza City. The boy, from the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, was injured in August of 2024 during an Israeli military operation in eastern Gaza City. He lost his left arm and right leg and remains displaced with his family in western Gaza City. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows Akram Sharif al-Fayoumi, a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager, at a temporary tent zone in Gaza City. The boy, from the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, was injured in August of 2024 during an Israeli military operation in eastern Gaza City. He lost his left arm and right leg and remains displaced with his family in western Gaza City. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows Akram Sharif al-Fayoumi, a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager, at a temporary tent zone in Gaza City. The boy, from the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, was injured in August of 2024 during an Israeli military operation in eastern Gaza City. He lost his left arm and right leg and remains displaced with his family in western Gaza City. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows Akram Sharif al-Fayoumi, a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager, at a temporary tent zone in Gaza City. The boy, from the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, was injured in August of 2024 during an Israeli military operation in eastern Gaza City. He lost his left arm and right leg and remains displaced with his family in western Gaza City. (Photo: Xinhua)