This photo taken on May 21, 2026 shows the Shirvan-Meysari Winery in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan. As Azerbaijan's first winery awarded EU organic certification, Shirvan-Meysari Winery has become one of the country's wine-industry calling cards. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor tours the Shirvan-Meysari Winery in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan, May 21, 2026. As Azerbaijan's first winery awarded EU organic certification, Shirvan-Meysari Winery has become one of the country's wine-industry calling cards. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 21, 2026 shows the underground tasting room of Shirvan-Meysari Winery in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan. As Azerbaijan's first winery awarded EU organic certification, Shirvan-Meysari Winery has become one of the country's wine-industry calling cards. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors tour the bottling workshop of the Shirvan-Meysari Winery in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan, May 21, 2026. As Azerbaijan's first winery awarded EU organic certification, Shirvan-Meysari Winery has become one of the country's wine-industry calling cards. (Photo: Xinhua)