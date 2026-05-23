Hailuogou scenic area in SW China's Sichuan

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows alpine rhododendrons at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows fir trees at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 20, 2026. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows herb plants at the Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Hailuogou scenic area in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan is renowned as a glacier forest park, with marvelous landscape of coexisting glaciers and virgin forests. (Photo: Xinhua)