Miao wax dyeing empowers rural revitalization in SW China's Guizhou

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu checks a wax dyeing artwork in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Villagers return after collecting plant material used for wax dyeing in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions. (Photo: Xinhua)

Inheritor Zhang Shixiu (R) and a villager dry wax dyeing artworks in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions. (Photo: Xinhua)

A host (L) introduces a dress made with wax dyeing craft through a livestream in Paimo Village, Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2026. Miao wax dyeing, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group in southwest China's Guizhou, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The folk artwork is famous for its elegant color, graceful patterns and rich cultural expressions. (Photo: Xinhua)