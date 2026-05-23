Shanxi coal mine explosion leaves 82 dead as briefing begins with moment of silence; officials vow thorough probe into suspected legal violations

By: Global Times | Published: May 24, 2026 12:03 AM

Authorities in Changzhi, North China’s Shanxi Province, held a press conference on Saturday evening regarding the gas explosion accident at the Liushenyu coal mine. Before the briefing began, all attendees stood in silence to mourn the victims of the tragedy. As of the time of the briefing, the accident had ...