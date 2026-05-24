Tianjin Juilliard School holds commencement for postgraduates

Postgraduate students enter the venue for the commencement at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 23, 2026. The Tianjin Juilliard School held the commencement for its postgraduate class of 2026 on Saturday. A total of 42 postgraduate students from 14 countries and regions completed their studies here successfully. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A postgraduate student hugs her friend after the commencement at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 23, 2026. The Tianjin Juilliard School held the commencement for its postgraduate class of 2026 on Saturday. A total of 42 postgraduate students from 14 countries and regions completed their studies here successfully. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Postgraduate students pose for photos after the commencement at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 23, 2026. The Tianjin Juilliard School held the commencement for its postgraduate class of 2026 on Saturday. A total of 42 postgraduate students from 14 countries and regions completed their studies here successfully. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A postgraduate student receives her degree certificate during the commencement at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 23, 2026. The Tianjin Juilliard School held the commencement for its postgraduate class of 2026 on Saturday. A total of 42 postgraduate students from 14 countries and regions completed their studies here successfully. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A postgraduate student (R) poses for photos after the commencement at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 23, 2026. The Tianjin Juilliard School held the commencement for its postgraduate class of 2026 on Saturday. A total of 42 postgraduate students from 14 countries and regions completed their studies here successfully. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows a scene at the commencement at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The Tianjin Juilliard School held the commencement for its postgraduate class of 2026 on Saturday. A total of 42 postgraduate students from 14 countries and regions completed their studies here successfully. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

A postgraduate student shows her degree certificate after the commencement at the Tianjin Juilliard School in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 23, 2026. The Tianjin Juilliard School held the commencement for its postgraduate class of 2026 on Saturday. A total of 42 postgraduate students from 14 countries and regions completed their studies here successfully. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)