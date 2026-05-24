Newly-built Sea Turtle Shelter in China's Hainan further helps sea turtles protection

A sea turtle rests at a breeding beach of the Sea Turtle Shelter at Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on May 22, 2026.



May 23 marks the World Turtle Day. On the same day, the Sea Turtle Shelter, a sea turtle conservation and breeding base at the Sanya's landmark hotel Atlantis Sanya, was officially put into use.



Covering an area of 388 square meters, the shelter includes rehabilitation pools, breeding beaches and an educational exhibition hall. It represents a significant upgrade in sea turtle conservation efforts, expanding from emergency rescue and rehabilitation to species breeding and release. A comprehensive, full-cycle protection system for sea turtles has hence been established.



Atlantis Sanya has long been committed to sea turtle rescue and marine ecological conservation. Since 2018, it has rescued 42 wild sea turtles, including green turtles, loggerhead turtles, and hawksbill turtles. Through professional treatment, daily care, and rewilding training, 12 rehabilitated turtles have successfully returned to the ocean. Photo: Xinhua

Sea turtles are pictured at a breeding beach of the Sea Turtle Shelter at Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on May 22, 2026.



May 23 marks the World Turtle Day. On the same day, the Sea Turtle Shelter, a sea turtle conservation and breeding base at the Sanya's landmark hotel Atlantis Sanya, was officially put into use.



Covering an area of 388 square meters, the shelter includes rehabilitation pools, breeding beaches and an educational exhibition hall. It represents a significant upgrade in sea turtle conservation efforts, expanding from emergency rescue and rehabilitation to species breeding and release. A comprehensive, full-cycle protection system for sea turtles has hence been established.



Atlantis Sanya has long been committed to sea turtle rescue and marine ecological conservation. Since 2018, it has rescued 42 wild sea turtles, including green turtles, loggerhead turtles, and hawksbill turtles. Through professional treatment, daily care, and rewilding training, 12 rehabilitated turtles have successfully returned to the ocean. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a sea turtle that lost a fin due to injury at Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.



May 23 marks the World Turtle Day. On the same day, the Sea Turtle Shelter, a sea turtle conservation and breeding base at the Sanya's landmark hotel Atlantis Sanya, was officially put into use.



Covering an area of 388 square meters, the shelter includes rehabilitation pools, breeding beaches and an educational exhibition hall. It represents a significant upgrade in sea turtle conservation efforts, expanding from emergency rescue and rehabilitation to species breeding and release. A comprehensive, full-cycle protection system for sea turtles has hence been established.



Atlantis Sanya has long been committed to sea turtle rescue and marine ecological conservation. Since 2018, it has rescued 42 wild sea turtles, including green turtles, loggerhead turtles, and hawksbill turtles. Through professional treatment, daily care, and rewilding training, 12 rehabilitated turtles have successfully returned to the ocean. Photo: Xinhua

A sea turtle swims at a rehabilitation pool of the Sea Turtle Shelter at Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on May 23, 2026.



May 23 marks the World Turtle Day. On the same day, the Sea Turtle Shelter, a sea turtle conservation and breeding base at the Sanya's landmark hotel Atlantis Sanya, was officially put into use.



Covering an area of 388 square meters, the shelter includes rehabilitation pools, breeding beaches and an educational exhibition hall. It represents a significant upgrade in sea turtle conservation efforts, expanding from emergency rescue and rehabilitation to species breeding and release. A comprehensive, full-cycle protection system for sea turtles has hence been established.



Atlantis Sanya has long been committed to sea turtle rescue and marine ecological conservation. Since 2018, it has rescued 42 wild sea turtles, including green turtles, loggerhead turtles, and hawksbill turtles. Through professional treatment, daily care, and rewilding training, 12 rehabilitated turtles have successfully returned to the ocean. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a sea turtle with a deformed body caused by fishing net at Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.



May 23 marks the World Turtle Day. On the same day, the Sea Turtle Shelter, a sea turtle conservation and breeding base at the Sanya's landmark hotel Atlantis Sanya, was officially put into use.



Covering an area of 388 square meters, the shelter includes rehabilitation pools, breeding beaches and an educational exhibition hall. It represents a significant upgrade in sea turtle conservation efforts, expanding from emergency rescue and rehabilitation to species breeding and release. A comprehensive, full-cycle protection system for sea turtles has hence been established.



Atlantis Sanya has long been committed to sea turtle rescue and marine ecological conservation. Since 2018, it has rescued 42 wild sea turtles, including green turtles, loggerhead turtles, and hawksbill turtles. Through professional treatment, daily care, and rewilding training, 12 rehabilitated turtles have successfully returned to the ocean. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members transfer a sea turtle to the Sea Turtle Shelter at Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on May 22, 2026.



May 23 marks the World Turtle Day. On the same day, the Sea Turtle Shelter, a sea turtle conservation and breeding base at the Sanya's landmark hotel Atlantis Sanya, was officially put into use.



Covering an area of 388 square meters, the shelter includes rehabilitation pools, breeding beaches and an educational exhibition hall. It represents a significant upgrade in sea turtle conservation efforts, expanding from emergency rescue and rehabilitation to species breeding and release. A comprehensive, full-cycle protection system for sea turtles has hence been established.



Atlantis Sanya has long been committed to sea turtle rescue and marine ecological conservation. Since 2018, it has rescued 42 wild sea turtles, including green turtles, loggerhead turtles, and hawksbill turtles. Through professional treatment, daily care, and rewilding training, 12 rehabilitated turtles have successfully returned to the ocean. Photo: Xinhua

Sea turtles are pictured at a rehabilitation pool of the Sea Turtle Shelter at Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on May 22, 2026.



May 23 marks the World Turtle Day. On the same day, the Sea Turtle Shelter, a sea turtle conservation and breeding base at the Sanya's landmark hotel Atlantis Sanya, was officially put into use.



Covering an area of 388 square meters, the shelter includes rehabilitation pools, breeding beaches and an educational exhibition hall. It represents a significant upgrade in sea turtle conservation efforts, expanding from emergency rescue and rehabilitation to species breeding and release. A comprehensive, full-cycle protection system for sea turtles has hence been established.



Atlantis Sanya has long been committed to sea turtle rescue and marine ecological conservation. Since 2018, it has rescued 42 wild sea turtles, including green turtles, loggerhead turtles, and hawksbill turtles. Through professional treatment, daily care, and rewilding training, 12 rehabilitated turtles have successfully returned to the ocean. Photo: Xinhua