Shenzhen cultural fair displays rich Chinese creative treasures

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene at the Creative China exhibition area of the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors select creative cultural products at the booth of the Palace Museum during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows an assembly model replicating a delicate empress crown from the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the booth of the Palace Museum during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor learns about creative cultural products at the booth of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

Books and creative cultural products are seen at the booth of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors select creative cultural products at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors select creative cultural products at the booth of the Prince Kung's Palace Museum during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors select creative cultural products at the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors select creative cultural products at the booth of the Sanxingdui Museum during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the booth of the Sanxingdui Museum during the 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 22, 2026.



The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing over 120,000 cultural products. The Creative China exhibition area brings together domestic cultural IPs, sci-tech innovation products, cultural and tourism products, intangible cultural heritage products, and popular creative cultural products. Creative cultural products from more than 30 famous domestic cultural heritage institutions and museums are also showcased during the event, attracting numerous visitors. Photo: Xinhua