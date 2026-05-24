2026 season CSL: Beijing Guoan vs. Henan FC

Dawhan (1st L) of Beijing Guoan heads to score during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Dawhan (top R) of Beijing Guoan heads to score during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Gustavo of Henan FC celebrates a goal during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Nick Montgomery (R), head coach of Beijing Guoan, is seen during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Nick Montgomery, head coach of Beijing Guoan, is seen before the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Players of Beijing Guoan celebrate a goal during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Fans of Beijing Guoan cheer for the team during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Starters of Beijing Guoan pose before the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Dawhan (3rd R) of Beijing Guoan heads to score during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Gustavo of Henan FC celebrates a goal during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Starters of Henan FC pose before the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Staff walk into the court before the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Gustavo (R) of Henan FC celebrates a goal during the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Fans of Beijing Guoan cheer for the team before the 14th round match between Beijing Guoan and Henan FC at the 2026 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)