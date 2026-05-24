Event marking 75th anniversary of peaceful liberation of Xizang held in Lhasa

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A performance celebrating the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang is staged in Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 23, 2026. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Photo by Choden Tsering/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows a scene of an event marking the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A performance celebrating the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang is staged in Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 23, 2026. Xizang marks the 75th anniversary of its peaceful liberation on Saturday. People here celebrated with singing and dancing, praising a better life. (Photo by Choden Tsering/Xinhua)