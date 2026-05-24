Chinese-French co-produced musical staged in Paris

Actors perform the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors perform the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors greet the audience after the performance of the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors greet the audience after the performance of the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors greet the audience after the performance of the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors greet the audience after the performance of the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors perform the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors perform the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors greet the audience after the performance of the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

Actors greet the audience after the performance of the musical theater production "The Little Prince" in Paris, France, on May 22, 2026. The Chinese-French co-produced musical theater production "The Little Prince", a key project of the 2025-2026 China-France cultural exchange program, premiered on Friday in Paris. Photo: Xinhua