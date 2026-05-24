Belgian Wannes wins 31st International Cycling Tour of Togo

Belgian cyclist Heylen Wannes (C) lifts the trophy in Lome, Togo, May 23, 2026. The 31st International Cycling Tour of Togo concluded Saturday evening in Lome, the Togolese capital. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

Belgian cyclist Heylen Wannes won the 31st International Cycling Tour of Togo, which concluded Saturday evening on the Republic Boulevard along the coast in Lome, the Togolese capital.Wannes secured the championship trophy and the yellow jersey after a total race distance of 399 km, which began on May 20 in Bassar, a prefecture in the northern part of the country.The competition brought together 64 cyclists from nine countries and regions: Burkina Faso, Mali, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Belgium and Togo."This is the biggest race I have won in my life," said Wannes. Despite his professional commitments, he emphasized that he had trained intensely, making the most of every spare moment.He described the 31st Tour as a "very varied course", offering opportunities for both sprinters and climbers. He also praised the beauty of the landscapes through the mountainous regions.The 31st edition consisted of four stages passing through several major Togolese cities.

Cyclists compete at the starting line of the fourth stage in Aneho, Togo, May 23, 2026. The 31st International Cycling Tour of Togo concluded Saturday evening in Lome, the Togolese capital. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

Cyclists cross the finish line of the fourth stage in Lome, Togo, May 23, 2026. The 31st International Cycling Tour of Togo concluded Saturday evening in Lome, the Togolese capital. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

Cyclists compete at the starting line of the fourth stage in Aneho, Togo, May 23, 2026. The 31st International Cycling Tour of Togo concluded Saturday evening in Lome, the Togolese capital. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)